Car overturns along Highway 17 Bypass in Murrells Inlet area; injuries reported

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) – A crash is causing back-ups near Huntington Beach State Park in the Murrells Inlet area.

Midway Fire Rescue said it is responding Tuesday night to the wreck that happened along Highway 17 Bypass near Wesley Road.

First responders said one car is reported overturned with someone trapped inside.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is reporting injuries in the crash.

One northbound and one southbound lane is blocked, according to Midway Fire Rescue.

The SCDOT traffic map shows traffic is backed up all the way to Litchfield Drive, which is about five miles away.

Drivers are being told to expect delays and to avoid the area for the safety of the crew on scene.

