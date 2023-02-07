Are you a winner? $50,000 winning lottery ticket sold in Murrells Inlet

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) – Three Powerball tickets sold in South Carolina won big during Monday night’s drawing, and one of those tickets was bought in Murrells Inlet.

A ticket that was sold at the 7-Eleven along Highway 707 won $50,000 dollars.

Another ticket bought in Fountain Inn won $100,000 and a third ticket bought in Barnwell won $50,000.

All three winners matched four white ball numbers and the red Powerball number.

The winning numbers are 5-11-22-23-69 and the Powerball is 7.

The next Powerball drawing will be Wednesday night with the jackpot worth $20 million.

