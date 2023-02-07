Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Are you a winner? $50,000 winning lottery ticket sold in Murrells Inlet

Is it you? $150K Powerball winner sold in Hermantown
Is it you? $150K Powerball winner sold in Hermantown(MGN)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 10:46 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) – Three Powerball tickets sold in South Carolina won big during Monday night’s drawing, and one of those tickets was bought in Murrells Inlet.

A ticket that was sold at the 7-Eleven along Highway 707 won $50,000 dollars.

Another ticket bought in Fountain Inn won $100,000 and a third ticket bought in Barnwell won $50,000.

All three winners matched four white ball numbers and the red Powerball number.

The winning numbers are 5-11-22-23-69 and the Powerball is 7.

The next Powerball drawing will be Wednesday night with the jackpot worth $20 million.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Horry County police are investigating a robbery at the United Community Bank in the Little...
HCPD: Little River bank robbery suspect taken into custody after search in Conway area
Possible debris from Chinese balloon spotted at North Myrtle Beach-area boat ramp
Possible debris from Chinese balloon spotted at North Myrtle Beach-area boat ramp
SCDNR still searching for missing boater
Day 11: Two agencies continue search for boater missing from North Myrtle Beach area
HCFR: 5-car crash in Little River
2 injured, road reopens after 5-car crash on Highway 17 in Little River
You can start calling Loris the Hollywood of the Grand Strand because a film company is...
‘There’s no business like show business’: Film company bringing movie magic to Horry County

Latest News

.
VIDEO: North Myrtle Beach Police Department launches new program to curb trespassing
.
VIDEO: Black History Spotlight Podcast | The Barbershop
Photos show sailors assigned to the Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group 2 recovering the Chinese...
PHOTOS: Navy releases pictures of Chinese surveillance balloon recovery off Myrtle Beach coast
Sailors assigned to the Explosive Ordance Disposal Group 2 recovered debris from the Chinese...
PHOTOS: Sailors recover Chinese surveillance balloon debris
gun school generic
Robeson County sophomore brought loaded gun onto school campus, 2nd incident this year district says