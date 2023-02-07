Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Anheuser-Busch welcomes 4 new Budweiser Clydesdale foals

Anheuser-Busch announces it has welcomed the birth of four new Budweiser Clydesdale foals at...
Anheuser-Busch announces it has welcomed the birth of four new Budweiser Clydesdale foals at its ranch.(Warm Springs Ranch)
By Gabe Swartz and Jordan Gartner
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 5:20 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOONVILLE, Mo. (KCTV/Gray News) - The Budweiser Clydesdale family has recently added a few new faces.

Warm Springs Ranch, the 300-plus acre breeding and training facility for the Budweiser Clydesdales in Missouri, has four new members of the herd.

“The road ahead for these four foals is going to be incredible,” said Amy Trout, herd supervisor at Warm Springs Ranch.

Representatives with the ranch said the foals are doing well, and football fans can meet them for the first time during a Super Bowl event on Feb. 12.

“Now is your chance to meet these little guys before they grow up and become famous,” Trout said.

Guests at the event will be able to enjoy the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles along with taking photos with the Budweiser Clydesdale family.

According to ranch representatives, Clydesdale foals stand about 3 feet tall, weigh roughly 150 pounds, and can walk within hours of being born.

Clydesdales also must go through years of training before becoming eligible to join one of the three traveling teams featured by the brewing company.

Copyright 2023 KCTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Horry County police are investigating a robbery at the United Community Bank in the Little...
HCPD: Little River bank robbery suspect taken into custody after search in Conway area
Possible debris from Chinese balloon spotted at North Myrtle Beach-area boat ramp
Possible debris from Chinese balloon spotted at North Myrtle Beach-area boat ramp
SCDNR still searching for missing boater
Day 11: Two agencies continue search for boater missing from North Myrtle Beach area
HCFR: 5-car crash in Little River
2 injured, road reopens after 5-car crash on Highway 17 in Little River
Photos show sailors assigned to the Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group 2 recovering the Chinese...
PHOTOS: Navy releases pictures of Chinese surveillance balloon recovery off Myrtle Beach coast

Latest News

.
VIDEO: North Myrtle Beach Police Department launches new program to curb trespassing
.
VIDEO: Horry County PD identifies man accused of robbing Little River bank
.
VIDEO: Black History Spotlight Podcast | The Barbershop
.
VIDEO: Day 12: State, N.C. agencies continue search for boater missing from North Myrtle Beach area
VIDEO: 1 hurt, 2 homes hit during shooting in Florence County, sheriff’s office says
VIDEO: 1 hurt, 2 homes hit during shooting in Florence County, sheriff’s office says