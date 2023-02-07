Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

4 passengers hospitalized after fire ignites on United Airlines plane

Officials credit the flight crew of the Newark-bound flight with preventing the fire from...
Officials credit the flight crew of the Newark-bound flight with preventing the fire from spreading further.(United Airlines, Inc.)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 3:54 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (CNN) – A fire on a United Airlines flight Tuesday morning left four people hurt and prompted the flight to return to San Diego.

San Diego fire officials said the fire started from the battery of an electrical device on the plane.

Officials credit the flight crew of the Newark-bound flight with preventing the fire from spreading further.

They put the pack in a fire bag to contain it.

Fire crews evaluated everyone on board, and four people were taken to the hospital. Two others declined further treatment.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Horry County police are investigating a robbery at the United Community Bank in the Little...
HCPD: Little River bank robbery suspect taken into custody after search in Conway area
Possible debris from Chinese balloon spotted at North Myrtle Beach-area boat ramp
Possible debris from Chinese balloon spotted at North Myrtle Beach-area boat ramp
SCDNR still searching for missing boater
Day 11: Two agencies continue search for boater missing from North Myrtle Beach area
HCFR: 5-car crash in Little River
2 injured, road reopens after 5-car crash on Highway 17 in Little River
Photos show sailors assigned to the Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group 2 recovering the Chinese...
PHOTOS: Navy releases pictures of Chinese surveillance balloon recovery off Myrtle Beach coast

Latest News

.
VIDEO: North Myrtle Beach Police Department launches new program to curb trespassing
VIDEO: 1 hurt, 2 homes hit during shooting in Florence County, sheriff’s office says
VIDEO: 1 hurt, 2 homes hit during shooting in Florence County, sheriff’s office says
.
VIDEO: Day 12: State, N.C. agencies continue search for boater missing from North Myrtle Beach area
.
VIDEO: Horry County PD identifies man accused of robbing Little River bank
.
VIDEO: Black History Spotlight Podcast | The Barbershop