4 hurt after multi-car crash in Forestbrook community

4 hurt after multi-car crash in Forestbrook Community
4 hurt after multi-car crash in Forestbrook Community(Horry County Fire Rescue)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 8:44 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Four people were taken to the hospital after a crash in the Forestbrook community Tuesday morning.

Horry County Fire Rescue crews were called just after 8 a.m. to the area of Wesley Street and Claypond Road for a crash involving four vehicles.

Lanes of traffic are currently closed.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area in order to avoid possible delays and for the safety of the first responders on the scene.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

