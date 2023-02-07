Submit a Tip
1 hurt, 2 homes hit during shooting in Florence County, sheriff’s office says

(SOURCE: WMBF News)
By Kristin Nelson
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 9:27 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Florence County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting on Tuesday morning.

Maj. Michael Nunn said two homes and a car were hit by bullets along Gilbert Drive, which is off Freedom Boulevard.

Nunn added that one person received minor injuries in the incident.

No further information is available at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Florence County Sheriff’s Office at 843-665-2121 or “Submit-A-Tip” on the FCSO free app for iPhone or Android devices. You do not have to reveal your identity to leave information.  You can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

