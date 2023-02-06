‘There’s no business like show business’: Film company bringing movie magic to Horry County

LORIS, S.C. (WMBF) - You can start calling Loris the Hollywood of the Grand Strand because a film company is building a movie studio in the heart of the city.

The company, Dalton Pictures, is currently building 20,000 sq. ft. of studio sound stages right in downtown Loris.

Four different stages will transform into any filmmaker’s playground turning them into different movie sets like a restaurant, bank, or clothing store.

The city hopes both locals and tourists will get in on the action through behind-the-scenes tours or even starring as an extra.

The project is expected to bring dozens of jobs and will offer internships for those interested in the film business.

Jerry Dalton, the owner of Dalton Pictures, said Loris is a great place to get the cameras rolling.

“It’s the perfect fit. They want economic development here. They want new things here. They want it to happen, and the infrastructure is here. The city’s willing to work with us. We’re working with the city. And the back lot. We’ve got a beach 25 miles away. We’ve got mountains three hours away, so it’s a perfect shooting place,” said Dalton.

Loris already got a taste of fame when it was featured in the movie ‘A Carolina Christmas’ in 2020.

Dalton said he’s excited to shoot movies on the new stages and see other filmmakers come to Loris and bring their creations to life.

Dalton is also the creator of the Myrtle Beach International Film Festival and says it’s a great way to get into the movie business and make connections.

Mayor Todd Harrelson said he’s excited about the project and many other businesses making their way to Loris too.

“We got a Wing Zone coming in. We just got an urgent care. We just got a tractor supply store. A new bakery, and then boom, here we go on this project. It’s really got people excited around here,” said Harrelson.

The film studio in downtown Loris has been in the works for more than two years and is expected to be completed by the end of 2023.

