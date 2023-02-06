Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

‘There’s no business like show business’: Film company bringing movie magic to Horry County

By Makayla Evans
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 7:37 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LORIS, S.C. (WMBF) - You can start calling Loris the Hollywood of the Grand Strand because a film company is building a movie studio in the heart of the city.

The company, Dalton Pictures, is currently building 20,000 sq. ft. of studio sound stages right in downtown Loris.

Four different stages will transform into any filmmaker’s playground turning them into different movie sets like a restaurant, bank, or clothing store.

The city hopes both locals and tourists will get in on the action through behind-the-scenes tours or even starring as an extra.

The project is expected to bring dozens of jobs and will offer internships for those interested in the film business.

Jerry Dalton, the owner of Dalton Pictures, said Loris is a great place to get the cameras rolling.

“It’s the perfect fit. They want economic development here. They want new things here. They want it to happen, and the infrastructure is here. The city’s willing to work with us. We’re working with the city. And the back lot. We’ve got a beach 25 miles away. We’ve got mountains three hours away, so it’s a perfect shooting place,” said Dalton.

Loris already got a taste of fame when it was featured in the movie ‘A Carolina Christmas’ in 2020.

Dalton said he’s excited to shoot movies on the new stages and see other filmmakers come to Loris and bring their creations to life.

Dalton is also the creator of the Myrtle Beach International Film Festival and says it’s a great way to get into the movie business and make connections.

Mayor Todd Harrelson said he’s excited about the project and many other businesses making their way to Loris too.

“We got a Wing Zone coming in. We just got an urgent care. We just got a tractor supply store. A new bakery, and then boom, here we go on this project. It’s really got people excited around here,” said Harrelson.

The film studio in downtown Loris has been in the works for more than two years and is expected to be completed by the end of 2023.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LOOK: Chinese balloon shot down over Carolina coast, senior defense official says
LOOK: Chinese balloon shot down over Carolina coast, senior defense official says
Possible debris from Chinese balloon spotted at North Myrtle Beach-area boat ramp
Possible debris from Chinese balloon spotted at North Myrtle Beach-area boat ramp
Road re-opens, police investigation ongoing in Loris area
Day 10: Crew suspends daily searches for boater missing from North Myrtle Beach area
Day 10: Crew suspends daily searches for boater missing from North Myrtle Beach area
Chinese balloon shot down over Carolina coast
Police across Grand Strand ask residents to report any Chinese balloon debris

Latest News

.
VIDEO: SCHP: Pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle in Georgetown County
.
VIDEO: ‘There’s no business like show business’: Film company bringing movie magic to Horry County
.
VIDEO: Suspects wanted for armed robbery in Georgetown
gas pump generic
Gas prices in Myrtle Beach, nationwide down thanks to sudden drop in price of oil