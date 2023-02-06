Submit a Tip
Suspects wanted for armed robbery in Georgetown

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 5:35 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Georgetown County deputies are searching for the suspects in an armed robbery at a Dollar General Sunday night.

The robbery happened at 10:30 p.m. on 9006 Pleasant Hill Dr, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators say security cameras at the Dollar General captured photos of two masked suspects, one armed with a shotgun and the other with a handgun.

They fled the scene in a black pickup truck traveling toward Countyline Road, according to deputies, in a truck without a license tag.

Anyone with information about this incident or suspects should call 843-546-5102.

