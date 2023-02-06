Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Smart watch alerts first responders to motorcyclist who fell off cliff

According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, the motorcyclist fell about 150 feet from...
According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, the motorcyclist fell about 150 feet from a cliff’s edge in St. George, Utah on Saturday.(Washington County Sheriff’s Office)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 4:50 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. GEORGE, Utah (Gray News) – A motorcyclist has his smart watch to thank for potentially saving his life.

According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, the motorcyclist fell about 150 feet from a cliff’s edge in St. George, Utah on Saturday.

Dispatchers received a crash alert from the man’s smart watch he was wearing.

Deputies arrived on the scene, and several agencies aided in locating the man.

A helicopter was unable to land due to the crash location, so rescue teams set up ropes to get the man stabilized and into the Life Flight helicopter.

It took rescue crews nearly four hours to bring the man to safety. He was flown to St. George Regional Hospital in critical condition.

On Monday, the sheriff’s office said the man was improving and is expected to recover.

No further details were given.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LOOK: Chinese balloon shot down over Carolina coast, senior defense official says
LOOK: Chinese balloon shot down over Carolina coast, senior defense official says
Possible debris from Chinese balloon spotted at North Myrtle Beach-area boat ramp
Possible debris from Chinese balloon spotted at North Myrtle Beach-area boat ramp
Road re-opens, police investigation ongoing in Loris area
Day 10: Crew suspends daily searches for boater missing from North Myrtle Beach area
Day 10: Crew suspends daily searches for boater missing from North Myrtle Beach area
Chinese balloon shot down over Carolina coast
Police across Grand Strand ask residents to report any Chinese balloon debris

Latest News

.
VIDEO: HCS looking to hire more educators to teach English as a second language
.
VIDEO: SCHP: Pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle in Georgetown County
.
Horry County police close Highway 90 in search for bank robbery suspect in Conway area
.
VIDEO: ‘There’s no business like show business’: Film company bringing movie magic to Horry County
.
VIDEO: Suspects wanted for armed robbery in Georgetown