Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Report of possible kidnapping leads to road closure, investigation in Loris area

(File image | Credit: Pixabay)
By Kristin Nelson
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 3:46 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – An incident report provides more information on why officers closed a Loris area road for a police investigation.

The report states that officers were called on Sunday to the intersection of Highway 45 and Lawson Road for a report of a possible kidnapping.

Officers met with the victim who told them that she was stopped at the intersection of Highway 701 and Lawson Road when a man who was walking along the road came up to the driver’s door with a knife, opened the door, pushed her into the passenger seat and got into the driver seat.

The incident report states the man started driving down Lawson Road, and that he began talking to himself.

“The victim then said that this continued until the subject went across hwy (sic) 45 and wrecked in the ditch across from Lawsond Rd.,” the incident report states.

The victim said she got out of the vehicle and ran toward Lawson Road when the man grabbed her by the shoulders with the knife still in his hand and shook her. He told her that he was not going to jail and then he ran away toward Meadow Drive, according to the incident report.

Officers and K9s searched the area for the man but didn’t find him.

The victim declined medical treatment.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LOOK: Chinese balloon shot down over Carolina coast, senior defense official says
LOOK: Chinese balloon shot down over Carolina coast, senior defense official says
Possible debris from Chinese balloon spotted at North Myrtle Beach-area boat ramp
Possible debris from Chinese balloon spotted at North Myrtle Beach-area boat ramp
Road re-opens, police investigation ongoing in Loris area
Day 10: Crew suspends daily searches for boater missing from North Myrtle Beach area
Day 10: Crew suspends daily searches for boater missing from North Myrtle Beach area
Chinese balloon shot down over Carolina coast
Police across Grand Strand ask residents to report any Chinese balloon debris

Latest News

.
VIDEO: HCS looking to hire more educators to teach English as a second language
.
VIDEO: SCHP: Pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle in Georgetown County
.
VIDEO: ‘There’s no business like show business’: Film company bringing movie magic to Horry County
.
VIDEO: Suspects wanted for armed robbery in Georgetown