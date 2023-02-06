Report of possible kidnapping leads to road closure, investigation in Loris area

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – An incident report provides more information on why officers closed a Loris area road for a police investigation.

The report states that officers were called on Sunday to the intersection of Highway 45 and Lawson Road for a report of a possible kidnapping.

Officers met with the victim who told them that she was stopped at the intersection of Highway 701 and Lawson Road when a man who was walking along the road came up to the driver’s door with a knife, opened the door, pushed her into the passenger seat and got into the driver seat.

The incident report states the man started driving down Lawson Road, and that he began talking to himself.

“The victim then said that this continued until the subject went across hwy (sic) 45 and wrecked in the ditch across from Lawsond Rd.,” the incident report states.

The victim said she got out of the vehicle and ran toward Lawson Road when the man grabbed her by the shoulders with the knife still in his hand and shook her. He told her that he was not going to jail and then he ran away toward Meadow Drive, according to the incident report.

Officers and K9s searched the area for the man but didn’t find him.

The victim declined medical treatment.

