Mom charged after throwing 1-month-old baby in dumpster, court documents say

By KXII Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 2:15 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII/Gray News) – A mother in Oklahoma has been charged with child abuse after she threw her 1-month-old son into a dumpster, court documents state.

Fortunately, the child only suffered minor injuries.

Kieara Aliyah Lopez, 22, is also charged with abandonment of a child under 10, according to court documents from the State of Oklahoma.

The documents state that on Jan. 28, police responded to an area in Ardmore for a report of a child found in a dumpster.

On the same day, officers responded to a welfare check of a woman, who they identified as Lopez. When police brought her home, family members asked where her baby was.

Court records say Lopez then admitted she had thrown the child in the dumpster, which she led police to.

The baby was found face down at the bottom of the empty dumpster with bruises and a bloodied face, according to court documents. He was flown to OU Children’s Hospital, where he was treated and released with only minor injuries.

Lopez was taken into custody for a mental health evaluation. No further information was available.

Copyright 2023 KXII via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

