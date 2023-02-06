Submit a Tip
Man saves infants left alone in Memphis home

He said he heard screaming from a nearby home while visiting a friend. (WMC)
By Stephanie Douglas
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 1:40 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) - A man said he made the heartbreaking discovery of finding two young children left alone in a house in Tennessee.

Nicholas Garrett, 33, said he found one of the babies while visiting a friend around 6 p.m. Friday.

“I heard some kids, like they were being whooped. They were screaming,” he said.

Garrett said he heard a high-pitched scream from a nearby home.

“His hand was coming out of the door,” he said.

He said that when he went to investigate, he found an infant alone and cold, with no shirt, shoes or pants, and immediately called 911.

Memphis police said officers discovered that there was another child also at the residence.

“I don’t know how long they were over there, the police say two days,” said Garrett, a father of three boys himself.

Police said the children were found unharmed, checked out by EMTs and released to relatives. The parents arrived on the scene moments after the officers’ arrival.

Garrett, concerned about the infant’s well-being, posted a video Saturday on Facebook to locate the twins.

Through the help of social media, Garrett found them and bought them anything that they may need.

“We went to Walmart, Family Dollar, and we got so much stuff for this baby, like both of them,” he said.

Police did not say whether the parents are facing charges at this time, but officers did notify the Department of Children’s Services of the incident.

