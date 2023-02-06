Police: Little River bank robbery suspect in custody, roads reopen after search shuts down Highway 90 near Conway

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County police are investigating a bank robbery near the Little River area.

Police said the robbery took place Monday afternoon at a bank in the 3000 block of Highway 9 East.

WMBF News reporter Eric Richards found police officers still out at the scene at the United Community Bank.

Officials confirmed the suspect has been taken into custody. Police said the search for the suspect started before 3:30 p.m. near Highway 90 and Lees Landing Circle.

Police closed Highway 90 in both directions from McNeill Street to just north of Salem Methodist Church during the search, the road has since been re-opened.

Horry County Police close Highway 90 in search of Little River robbery suspect (WMBF News)

UPDATE 4:05 p.m.:



The suspect was last seen in a black shirt and burgundy shorts, and he has short reddish hair.



Neighbors near HWY 90 & Lees Landing are asked to stay inside and keep an eye out for suspicious activity.



If you see someone matching this description, call 911. pic.twitter.com/J2L4qfMO5G — Horry County PD (@horrycountypd) February 6, 2023

The department said no one was hurt in the robbery.

Anyone with information is asked to call the HCPD tipline at 843-915-8477.

