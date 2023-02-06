Submit a Tip
Police: Little River bank robbery suspect in custody, roads reopen after search shuts down Highway 90 near Conway

Police said the robbery took place Monday afternoon at a bank in the 3000 block of Highway 9 East.
By Kristin Nelson
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 2:14 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County police are investigating a bank robbery near the Little River area.

Police said the robbery took place Monday afternoon at a bank in the 3000 block of Highway 9 East.

WMBF News reporter Eric Richards found police officers still out at the scene at the United Community Bank.

Officials confirmed the suspect has been taken into custody. Police said the search for the suspect started before 3:30 p.m. near Highway 90 and Lees Landing Circle.

Police closed Highway 90 in both directions from McNeill Street to just north of Salem Methodist Church during the search, the road has since been re-opened.

Horry County Police close Highway 90 in search of Little River robbery suspect
Horry County Police close Highway 90 in search of Little River robbery suspect(WMBF News)

The department said no one was hurt in the robbery.

Anyone with information is asked to call the HCPD tipline at 843-915-8477.

