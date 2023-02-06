Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Human remains found in barrel, encased in concrete, authorities say

A man with a long criminal history faces a murder charge, authorities said. (Source: WRAL/LCSO/CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 8:22 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SANFORD, N.C. (Gray News) – A man with a long criminal history faces a murder charge after Lee County investigators said they found a barrel with human remains in concrete on his property.

The remains were identified as Michael Bradley Cox, a man missing since December, Lee County Sheriff’s Department said. Jackie Lamar Bright, 42, has been charged with Cox’s killing.

Police said they located the 55-gallon barrel in a heavily wooded area near the residence on Jan. 26. The North Carolina State Medical Examiner’s Office said the body had been dismembered.

The investigation at Bright’s residence continued around 10 a.m. Sunday, when deputies on an ATV shut down the road next to the home on Farrell Road.

Then for hours, deputies were in and out of the home looking in all the outbuildings, opening many parked cars on the property and rifling through items.

According to the sheriff’s department, Bright had been released from prison in May of last year and was on parole when the Lee County Sheriff’s Office arrested him on Jan. 6 for unrelated charges of possession of a stolen vehicle and controlled substance violations.

Narcotic agents searched the home on Jan. 6, and said they located marijuana, suboxone, cocaine and multiple items of drug paraphernalia.

During the execution of that warrant, detectives said they located a stolen side-by-side ATV inside a covered outbuilding on the property.

Bright bonded out of jail and was arrested again on Jan. 11 by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office for parole violation and additional controlled substance violations, authorities said.

He’s currently in jail. Authorities said additional charges are expected.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. WRAL via CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

LOOK: Chinese balloon shot down over Carolina coast, senior defense official says
LOOK: Chinese balloon shot down over Carolina coast, senior defense official says
Possible debris from Chinese balloon spotted at North Myrtle Beach-area boat ramp
Possible debris from Chinese balloon spotted at North Myrtle Beach-area boat ramp
Road re-opens, police investigation ongoing in Loris area
Day 10: Crew suspends daily searches for boater missing from North Myrtle Beach area
Day 10: Crew suspends daily searches for boater missing from North Myrtle Beach area
Chinese balloon shot down over Carolina coast
Police across Grand Strand ask residents to report any Chinese balloon debris

Latest News

.
VIDEO: SCHP: Pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle in Georgetown County
.
VIDEO: ‘There’s no business like show business’: Film company bringing movie magic to Horry County
.
VIDEO: Suspects wanted for armed robbery in Georgetown
Pharmaceutical items are kept locked in a glass cabinet at a Gristedes supermarket Jan. 31 in...
Retailers try to curb theft while not angering shoppers
Highs will climb into the lower 60s today with PLENTY of sunshine.
FIRST ALERT: Sunshine & warmer weather this week