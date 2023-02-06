Horry County police investigate bank robbery near Little River

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County police are investigating a bank robbery near the Little River area.

Police said the robbery took place Monday afternoon at a bank in the 3000 block of Highway 9 East.

The department said no one was hurt in the robbery.

It’s not clear if anyone is in custody at this point.

Anyone with information is asked to call the HCPD tipline at 843-915-8477.

