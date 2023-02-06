Horry County police close Highway 90 in search for bank robbery suspect in Conway area

Submit a Tip
Horry County police are investigating a robbery at the United Community Bank in the Little River area.(Source: WMBF News)
By Kristin Nelson
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 2:14 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County police are investigating a bank robbery near the Little River area.

Police said the robbery took place Monday afternoon at a bank in the 3000 block of Highway 9 East.

WMBF News reporter Eric Richards found police officers still out at the scene at the United Community Bank.

Officials said a search for the suspect started before 3:30 p.m. near Highway 90 and Lees Landing Circle. Patrol officers, detectives, and K9s are working the area in the search.

Highway 90 in both directions at Lees Landing Circle is closed at this time. Police said there is no time frame as to when the road will reopen.

Horry County Police close Highway 90 in search of Little River robbery suspect(WMBF News)

Police said the suspect was last seen wearing a black shirt and burgundy shorts and he has short reddish hair.

Residents in the area near Highway 90 and Lees Landing Circle are asked to stay inside and keep an eye out for suspicious activity. If you see someone matching this description call 911 immediately.

The department said no one was hurt in the robbery.

Anyone with information is asked to call the HCPD tipline at 843-915-8477.

