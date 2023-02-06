HCS looking to hire more educators to teach English as a second language

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Administrators within Horry County Schools are looking to hire more teachers with a particular set of skills.

The district is searching for more educators to teach English as a second language as the district is seeing a rapid number of applicable students coming to area schools.

“Many times, the ESL teacher is that person that the family can trust because they know they have the best interest of their child in mind,” said Lee James, Principal Specialist for the HCS Office of Learning Services.

“They are the ones who they call home. A lot of times, the language barrier may prevent a family from calling about issues that may prevent a family from reaching out to the school. but we found that when that ESL teacher gets really involved with the family and the student that they can breach that gap and help parents through the process of educating and supporting their child.”

During last week’s job fair,

HCS ESL Coordinator HCS Melissa Westbury added that they’ve interviewed several teachers who were interested in ESL teaching.

“We were able to speak with wonderful candidates, so we are excited about that process,” she said.

Westbury oversees the entire program and coaches future ESL teachers. whose job is to help these students improve their English skills, such as reading, writing, and speaking.

Every student is different, which means ESL teachers will have to work to meet the needs of the students.

”They come to us with various needs and skill sets. So many times, you would see a learner who may have never attended a U.S. school. We just received one of those two weeks ago, and when you enter at the high school level and you’ve never attended school, it’s very challenging,” said Westbury.

Westbury also said that the district recently got money for immigrants, which will help them hire more ESL teachers and offer more services.

“This is amazing and is not just for the students. We like to reach out and help the parents as well. We are very involved with ESL family night,” she said.

Westbury said they will be expanding the program with more services.

