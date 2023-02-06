Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Have a Lunch of Love Friday with Mellow Mushroom

By TJ Ross
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 12:09 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - This Friday is the Lunch of Love with the Mellow Mushroom and The North Myrtle Beach Humane Society.

It’ll las from 11:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

It’s $10 for lunch.

The Humane Society of North Myrtle Beach will receive 50% of the proceeds.

Lunch Options:

Option 1 – Two Slices of Pizza (Pepperoni – Cheese – Or one of each)Soda Fountain Drink or Tea

Option 2 – Toss Salad & 1 Slice Pizza (cheese or pepperoni)Soda Fountain Drink or Tea

Option 3 – Caesar Wrap w/ Chips, Soda Fountain Drink or Tea

Option 4 – Italian Hoagie w/ Chips, Soda Fountain Drink or Tea

Original Artwork from their very own Pupcassos and Vincent Van Meows will be auctioned off!

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LOOK: Chinese balloon shot down over Carolina coast, senior defense official says
LOOK: Chinese balloon shot down over Carolina coast, senior defense official says
Possible debris from Chinese balloon spotted at North Myrtle Beach-area boat ramp
Possible debris from Chinese balloon spotted at North Myrtle Beach-area boat ramp
Road re-opens, police investigation ongoing in Loris area
Day 10: Crew suspends daily searches for boater missing from North Myrtle Beach area
Day 10: Crew suspends daily searches for boater missing from North Myrtle Beach area
Chinese balloon shot down over Carolina coast
Police across Grand Strand ask residents to report any Chinese balloon debris

Latest News

ESA Dream
Help elevate community theatre and sports with the ESA Dream Foundation
.
Grand Strand Today - Mellow Mushroom pt. 2
.
Grand Strand Today - Mellow Mushroom pt. 1
.
Grand Strand Today - Black History Leadership Ball Pt 2