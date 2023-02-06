Gas prices in Myrtle Beach, nationwide down thanks to sudden drop in price of oil

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The average price of gas in Myrtle Beach and nationwide is down 5.2 cents from last year.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the average gasoline prices in Myrtle Beach fell 12.7 cents in the last week.

The national average price of diesel has fallen 5.2 cents in the last week and stands at $4.60.

“For the first time in 2023, the national average price of gasoline has seen a weekly decline, primarily thanks to a sharp and sudden drop in the price of oil,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

The national average price of gasoline is down 4.4 cents in the last week, although that’s an increase of 17.5 cents from a month ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

“While the decline in both gasoline and diesel prices is terrific, it’s not unusual to see prices falling in February, which tends to be the month with some of the lowest gasoline prices of the year thanks to seasonally weak demand. For diesel, we’re likely to see more declines, and potentially much more significant in the weeks ahead as imports of distillate have accelerated, leading to a sell-off. And, with warmer weather ahead, demand may struggle as well. However, especially for gasoline, high levels of coming maintenance and the eventual transition to summer gasoline could lead today’s declines to reverse down the road. For now, motorists should enjoy the decline, but be wary as we’re likely to eventually see increases again down the road.”

GasBuddy’s survey updates 288 times every day, covering nearly 150,000 stations nationwide.

