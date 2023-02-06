Submit a Tip
Former Vice President Mike Pence cancels trip to S.C.

Former Vice President Mike Pence has canceled his trip to South Carolina.
Former Vice President Mike Pence has canceled his trip to South Carolina.(AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 10:12 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Former Vice President Mike Pence has canceled his planned trip to South Carolina.

Pence was going to meet with law enforcement during a visit to Charleston on Feb. 6 according to Associated Press reporter Meg Kinnard.

Pence instead is traveling to California to be with his daughter, Charlotte Pence Bond, who is in labor.

The Pence team states they will reschedule his planned visit, which would have been his 9th trip to the Palmetto State since leaving office.

