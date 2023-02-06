Submit a Tip
FIRST ALERT: Cool night ahead of milder weather

By Jamie Arnold
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 3:48 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A chilly night is in store before unseasonably warm weather returns for the rest of the week.

TONIGHT

Mostly clear skies remain in place tonight with just a few areas of patchy fog. Temperatures will drop into the lower and middle 30s inland and to near 40 along the Grand Strand. The fog will not be as thick or as widespread as the fog on Monday morning. Inland areas could see some patchy areas of frost.

Clear and chilly.
Clear and chilly with patchy frost.
TUESDAY

Sunny skies will give way to a few more clouds at times on Tuesday along with mild afternoon temperatures. The beaches will see readings reach the lower 60s while inland areas climb into the middle 60s.

Fair skies and temperatures in the lower 60s.
Fair skies and temperatures in the lower 60s.
REST OF THE WEEK

Mild weather will continue to surge into the region for the rest of the week. Temperatures will climb through the 60s to near 70 from Tuesday through Friday with some inland areas reaching the lower 70s.

The next weather maker arrives on Friday and Saturday. A strong cold front will move into the area on Friday. Ahead of the front, a surge of warmth and moisture will result in a mild, but wet day with periods of rain and temperatures in the 60s to near 70.

Rain returns Friday. Cooler weather returns for the weekend.
The front will pass off shore late Friday night and will be off shore by Saturday. A few lingering showers will be possible to start the weekend, but the bigger story will be a return to cooler weather. Saturday and Sunday afternoon will only see temperatures in the lower 50s with overnight temperatures dropping to near freezing.

