FIRST ALERT: Dense fog for the morning commute, sunshine & warmer weather this week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A DENSE FOG ADVISORY is out this morning and a slower morning commute is expected as you step out the door.

TODAY

The Dense Fog Advisory is out until 7 AM this morning for our inland areas. While there’s improvements for some, areas of thick fog will stick around just in time for the morning commute and even for the bus stops today. Make sure you keep an eye out on the roads for the kids and buses as you head off to work. It’s a mild morning with temperatures in the upper 30s to mid 40s out there.

As the sun comes up, the fog should lift out of here pretty quickly, which is a nice change. I don’t think we will see too many issues past 8 AM this morning.

Once the fog lifts out of here, abundant sunshine will return with temperatures climbing into the lower 60s for today.

Highs will climb into the lower 60s today with PLENTY of sunshine. (WMBF)

PLENTY OF SUNSHINE

That warmer weather will keep going as we head into Tuesday and the middle of the week. After another start with temperatures in the 30s and 40s, temperatures will climb into the low-mid 60s by Tuesday afternoon with plenty of sunshine. Sunshine and clear skies will remain in the forecast through Wednesday with temperatures touching the 70s for inland locations Wednesday afternoon.

We climb through the middle of the week before a round of showers moves in Friday and drops us back down into the 50s for the weekend! (WMBF)

OUR NEXT WEATHER MAKER

Clouds will begin to work into the region by Thursday and our next shot of rain arrives LATE in the day on Thursday. Highs will climb into the 70s area-wide on Thursday with increasing clouds throughout the day. There’s a good chance, we don’t see a drop of rain until Thursday night.

The best rain chance? Friday! Rain starts LATE Thursday and is out of the area EARLY on Saturday. (WMBF)

Regardless, rain becomes likely as we head into Friday morning. Friday looks cloudy and damp at times. The cold front continues to approach the Carolinas and brings rain chances up at 60% on Friday and into Friday night. Highs will be in the upper 60s for Friday as the rain falls. The cold front right now looks to pass through early Saturday morning, keeping the rain chances around for Saturday mainly in the morning hours.

1-2" of rain look likely by the end of the week. (WMBF)

There’s still plenty of time to go. Timing and rain chances will be adjusted accordingly over this week. Hopefully we can get the rain out of here before sunrise on Saturday but will have to watch and wait. As of right now, 1-2″ of rain looks likely to end this week.

