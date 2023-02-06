PODCAST - Black History Spotlight: Tha Barbershop

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Fresh fades or crispy shades, there’s something for everybody inside of a Black barbershop.

Along with passion, there’s also precision in every snap of the shears.

For many in Conway, the art of the fade starts with the late George Butler, Sr. Mr. Butler served the Conway community for decades not only as a premier stylist, but a father figure, a mediator, and most importantly a friend.

Butler, whose shop still stands in downtown Conway introduced not only his style of barbering but entrepreneurship to the younger generation by owning and operating his own shop when black ownership of anything took grit.

That inspiration stuck to a young Melvin Singleton who remembers the steamy summer days getting a haircut at Butler’s barbershop.

Singleton, better known as Boss, eventually entered the field of barbering and opened his own shop, Inevitable Boss in Conway in 2022.

He credits Butler with not only showing him black ownership is possible, but can also persist.

Singleton, along with the granddaughter of Butler, Amanda, sat down with WMBF for an exclusive podcast, which you can listen to in its entirety below.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.