Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

$747M Powerball jackpot up to 9th-largest as drawing nears

FILE - Steve Morton shows his scan card for his personal selection numbers for a ticket for a...
FILE - Steve Morton shows his scan card for his personal selection numbers for a ticket for a Monday Powerball drawing on Nov. 7, 2022, at a convenience store in Renfrew, Pa. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 9:57 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A $747 million Powerball jackpot will be up for grabs Monday night for players willing to risk $2 against the long, long odds of winning the big prize.

No one has won the jackpot since Nov. 19, 2022, allowing the prize to grow larger with each of the game’s three weekly drawings. It now stands as the ninth-largest in U.S. history.

The game’s abysmal odds of 1 in 292.2 million are designed to build big prizes that draw more players. That strategy certainly has worked recently, as someone won a $1.35 billion Mega Millions prize in January and a California player hit a record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot last November. No one has claimed either of those prizes.

The $747 million jackpot is for winners who opt for an annuity, paid over 29 years. Higher interest rates have allowed those annuity payments to increase compared with earlier jackpots when rates were lower.

Most winners prefer cash, which for Monday night’s drawing would be $403.1 million.

Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LOOK: Chinese balloon shot down over Carolina coast, senior defense official says
LOOK: Chinese balloon shot down over Carolina coast, senior defense official says
Possible debris from Chinese balloon spotted at North Myrtle Beach-area boat ramp
Possible debris from Chinese balloon spotted at North Myrtle Beach-area boat ramp
Road re-opens, police investigation ongoing in Loris area
Day 10: Crew suspends daily searches for boater missing from North Myrtle Beach area
Day 10: Crew suspends daily searches for boater missing from North Myrtle Beach area
Chinese balloon shot down over Carolina coast
Police across Grand Strand ask residents to report any Chinese balloon debris

Latest News

.
VIDEO: HCS looking to hire more educators to teach English as a second language
.
VIDEO: SCHP: Pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle in Georgetown County
.
VIDEO: ‘There’s no business like show business’: Film company bringing movie magic to Horry County
.
VIDEO: Suspects wanted for armed robbery in Georgetown