2 injured, road blocked after 5-car crash on Highway 17 in Little River

LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WMBF) - Two people are being taken to the hospital after a 5-car crash Monday afternoon on Highway 17 in Little River.

Horry County Fire Rescue crews were dispatched to the scene of the crash around 1:36 p.m. and all lanes on Highway 17 South under Highway 90 are blocked at this time.

Two people were taken to an area hospital, their injuries are unknown at this time.

SCHP is investigating.

