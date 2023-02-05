Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Surfside Beach police arrest man accused of breaking into Benjamin’s Bakery

William Raynor
William Raynor(JRLDC)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Feb. 5, 2023 at 10:03 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Police say a man has been arrested after allegedly breaking into a local bakery late last year.

The Surfside Beach Police Department said 51-year-old William Raynor was arrested on Feb. 1 after a resident reported a suspicious person checking door handles on vehicles.

Raynor is accused of throwing a brick through the door of Benjamin’s Bakery on Dec. 15, 2022. Police said he then stole a bucket containing donation money from the counter.

Police: Burglar steals from donation bucket from Benjamin’s Bakery in Surfside Beach
Police: Burglar steals from donation bucket from Benjamin’s Bakery in Surfside Beach(Surfside Beach PD/Facebook)

Authorities added another nearby business, Color Outside the Lines Hair Studio, was also damaged in the incident.

Raynor is also charged in connection to a stolen vehicle incident on Jan. 26, That’s when police said he stole a Lexus from a home on the 300 block of North Ocean Boulevard.

The victim told police their vehicle was damaged due to an attempt to hot-wire it.

Police said Raynor was arrested on similar charges last year, but online records show he was released on bond on Dec. 6, 2022 - a little over a week before the alleged break-in at Benjamin’s Bakery.

Raynor now faces another list of charges, including:

  • Second-degree burglary
  • Attempted burglary
  • Malicious damage to property
  • Petit larceny
  • Grand larceny
  • Breaking into motor vehilces

As of Sunday, Raynor is being held at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on an over $40,000 bond.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LOOK: Chinese balloon shot down over Carolina coast, senior defense official says
LOOK: Chinese balloon shot down over Carolina coast, senior defense official says
Chinese balloon shot down over Carolina coast
Police across Grand Strand warn to not interact with Chinese balloon debris
In this photo provided by Brian Branch, a large balloon drifts above the Kingstown, N.C. area,...
US downs Chinese balloon, drawing a threat from China
Chilly weekend
FIRST ALERT: Chilly weekend with spring-like temperatures next week
As Valorous Church moves out of its building to a bigger location, a new dinner theatre will...
Grand Strand entertainer opening dinner theatre in North Myrtle Beach

Latest News

FIRST ALERT: Scattered showers moving in this morning
Scattered showers today
FIRST ALERT: Scattered showers moving in this morning
Paul Miles
Myrtle Beach mayor speaks out after Chinese balloon shot down off South Carolina coast
Day 10: Crew suspends daily searches for boater missing from North Myrtle Beach area
Day 10: Crew suspends daily searches for boater missing from North Myrtle Beach area