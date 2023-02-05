Surfside Beach police arrest man accused of breaking into Benjamin’s Bakery

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Police say a man has been arrested after allegedly breaking into a local bakery late last year.

The Surfside Beach Police Department said 51-year-old William Raynor was arrested on Feb. 1 after a resident reported a suspicious person checking door handles on vehicles.

Raynor is accused of throwing a brick through the door of Benjamin’s Bakery on Dec. 15, 2022. Police said he then stole a bucket containing donation money from the counter.

Authorities added another nearby business, Color Outside the Lines Hair Studio, was also damaged in the incident.

Raynor is also charged in connection to a stolen vehicle incident on Jan. 26, That’s when police said he stole a Lexus from a home on the 300 block of North Ocean Boulevard.

The victim told police their vehicle was damaged due to an attempt to hot-wire it.

Police said Raynor was arrested on similar charges last year, but online records show he was released on bond on Dec. 6, 2022 - a little over a week before the alleged break-in at Benjamin’s Bakery.

Raynor now faces another list of charges, including:

Second-degree burglary

Attempted burglary

Malicious damage to property

Petit larceny

Grand larceny

Breaking into motor vehilces

As of Sunday, Raynor is being held at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on an over $40,000 bond.

