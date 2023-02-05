No gunshot injuries reported after shooting inside Northlake Mall, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department responded to Northlake Mall in north Charlotte after a reported shooting on Sunday afternoon.

Police said they believe one shot was fired inside the mall near the DTLR shoe store after a dispute between two individuals.

Following the shooting, which happened around 1:48 p.m., the mall closed for the day.

Two patients were treated for reasons unrelated to gunshot wounds.

Police said nobody was injured by gunfire.

No arrests have been made yet in this case.

In the wake of Sunday’s incident, Northlake Mall representatives issued the following statement:

“We are working with local authorities on the incident that happened at Northlake Mall on Sunday afternoon. The mall will remain closed for the remainder of today. Please reach out to CMPD with any further questions.”

A separate shooting happened at the mall just over a month ago, only days before Christmas.

Also Read: 2 adults, 1 juvenile charged in connection with Northlake Mall shooting

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.