Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

No gunshot injuries reported after shooting inside Northlake Mall, police say

The shooting happened shortly before 2 p.m. on Sunday.
Police believe one shot was fired inside the mall following a dispute between two people.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Feb. 5, 2023 at 2:26 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department responded to Northlake Mall in north Charlotte after a reported shooting on Sunday afternoon.

Police said they believe one shot was fired inside the mall near the DTLR shoe store after a dispute between two individuals.

Following the shooting, which happened around 1:48 p.m., the mall closed for the day.

Two patients were treated for reasons unrelated to gunshot wounds.

Police said nobody was injured by gunfire.

No arrests have been made yet in this case.

In the wake of Sunday’s incident, Northlake Mall representatives issued the following statement:

“We are working with local authorities on the incident that happened at Northlake Mall on Sunday afternoon. The mall will remain closed for the remainder of today. Please reach out to CMPD with any further questions.”

A separate shooting happened at the mall just over a month ago, only days before Christmas.

Also Read: 2 adults, 1 juvenile charged in connection with Northlake Mall shooting

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LOOK: Chinese balloon shot down over Carolina coast, senior defense official says
LOOK: Chinese balloon shot down over Carolina coast, senior defense official says
Chinese balloon shot down over Carolina coast
Police across Grand Strand ask residents to report any Chinese balloon debris
In this photo provided by Brian Branch, a large balloon drifts above the Kingstown, N.C. area,...
US downs Chinese balloon, drawing a threat from China
Chilly weekend
FIRST ALERT: Chilly weekend with spring-like temperatures next week
As Valorous Church moves out of its building to a bigger location, a new dinner theatre will...
Grand Strand entertainer opening dinner theatre in North Myrtle Beach

Latest News

FIRST ALERT: Scattered showers moving in this morning
Possible debris from Chinese balloon spotted at North Myrtle Beach-area boat ramp
Possible debris from Chinese balloon spotted at North Myrtle Beach-area boat ramp
Possible debris from Chinese balloon spotted at North Myrtle Beach-area boat ramp
Possible debris from Chinese balloon spotted at North Myrtle Beach-area boat ramp
Spring-like weather this week
FIRST ALERT: Spring-like weather returns this week
Road re-opens, police investigation ongoing in Loris area