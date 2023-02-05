Submit a Tip
Nearly 400-pound white shark pings off Myrtle Beach coast again

(OCEARCH)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Feb. 5, 2023 at 3:33 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A nearly 400-pound white shark pinged off the Myrtle Beach coast again early Sunday.

OCEARCH said the juvenile shark named Jekyll has spent its time in the area over the past month. As of Sunday, Jekyll weighed 395 pounds and was around 8 feet long.

Jekyll pinged around 50 miles off the Myrtle Beach coast in early January. He’s named after Jekyll Island, Georgia, which is where he was first tagged in December 2022.

Experts say the Carolina coast is a key point for white sharks during the winter season. as they come to feed where there is more supply.

Another shark, Simon, also pinged Sunday off the Charleston coast, according to OCEARCH.

Click here to track both sharks using the organization’s map.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

