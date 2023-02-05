FIRST ALERT: Scattered showers moving in this morning

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A weak storm system off the coast will bring scattered showers throughout the day.

TODAY

For those waking up this morning and heading off to church, you’ll need a rain jacket. A weak storm system will bring scattered showers this morning and will slowly wrap up this afternoon. The best chance of seeing rain will between 10am to 3pm. The rain and clouds are going to completely clear out by dinner time.

Scattered showers today (WMBF)

TONIGHT

We are going to stay dry tonight with clear skies. Temperatures are going to remain chilly with overnight lows in the upper 30s inland and low 40s in the Grand Strand.

THE WEEK AHEAD

The weather this week is going to be much better compared to last week. I’m talking about plenty of sunshine and warmer weather. We are going to have sunshine with highs in the 60s for Monday and Tuesday. Temperatures continue to rise this week with highs reaching near 70 degrees by midweek. Rain chances will remain low for the next couple of day. Our next best chance for rain arrives on Thursday.

Spring-like weather this week (WMBF)

