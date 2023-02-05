Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Charleston mayor honors retired educator on her 100th birthday

Mayor John Tecklenburg named Sunday Amelia M. Taylor Day in Charleston in her honor.
By Patrick Phillips and Ann McGill
Published: Feb. 5, 2023 at 9:57 AM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Holy City is honoring a retired teacher who celebrates a major milestone Sunday.

Amelia M. Taylor turns 100 years old on Sunday. She taught for 35 years before retiring from Jennie Moore Elementary School.

Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg declared Sunday Amelia M. Taylor Day in the city.

She was born Feb. 5, 1923.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LOOK: Chinese balloon shot down over Carolina coast, senior defense official says
LOOK: Chinese balloon shot down over Carolina coast, senior defense official says
Chinese balloon shot down over Carolina coast
Police across Grand Strand ask residents to report any Chinese balloon debris
In this photo provided by Brian Branch, a large balloon drifts above the Kingstown, N.C. area,...
US downs Chinese balloon, drawing a threat from China
Chilly weekend
FIRST ALERT: Chilly weekend with spring-like temperatures next week
As Valorous Church moves out of its building to a bigger location, a new dinner theatre will...
Grand Strand entertainer opening dinner theatre in North Myrtle Beach