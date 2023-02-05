Charleston mayor honors retired educator on her 100th birthday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Holy City is honoring a retired teacher who celebrates a major milestone Sunday.

Amelia M. Taylor turns 100 years old on Sunday. She taught for 35 years before retiring from Jennie Moore Elementary School.

Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg declared Sunday Amelia M. Taylor Day in the city.

She was born Feb. 5, 1923.

