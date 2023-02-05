Active police investigation closes road in Loris area

LORIS, S.C. (WMBF) - An active police investigation has impacted roads in an area outside Loris.

The Horry County Police Department said the area of S.C. 45 at Lawson Road is closed as officers are in the area.

Drivers are being asked to steer clear of the scene and find alternate routes.

The HCPD is also asking anyone who sees suspicious activity to call 843-248-1520.

