Active police investigation closes road in Loris area

(MGN)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Feb. 5, 2023 at 2:48 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LORIS, S.C. (WMBF) - An active police investigation has impacted roads in an area outside Loris.

The Horry County Police Department said the area of S.C. 45 at Lawson Road is closed as officers are in the area.

Drivers are being asked to steer clear of the scene and find alternate routes.

The HCPD is also asking anyone who sees suspicious activity to call 843-248-1520.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

LOOK: Chinese balloon shot down over Carolina coast, senior defense official says
Possible debris from Chinese balloon spotted at North Myrtle Beach-area boat ramp
