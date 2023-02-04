Submit a Tip
South Carolina lawmakers consider increasing fine for ‘slowpoke’ drivers

By Ale Espinosa
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 7:19 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Slower drives in South Carolina could soon see an increased fine under state law.

The law, commonly known as the “slowpoke bill,” was passed in 2021. It requires drivers in the left lane to move over if a car comes up behind them and the right lane is clear.

Since the law passed, the South Carolina Highway Patrol says troopers wrote over 500 citations, with even more across other agencies.

The $25 fine currently in place isn’t a criminal penalty and doesn’t get reported to a driving record. However, a state senate subcommittee approved amending the law to increase the fine to $100.

SCHP Master Trooper David Jones said the bill is about keeping traffic consistent and has more safety precautions than people might be aware of.

“We’ve all encountered somebody that we’ve gotten behind on the interstate and make the comment that they need to get out of the way to move over”, Jones said. “So, it’s probably a lot more common than most people think.”

Meanwhile, some residents said they also think the change is a great idea.

“It’s always frustrating and when you see that there’s a big long line at the right or one way or the other, and then somebody’s coming up and they just cut you off to get where they want to be,” said Donna Dyke, who moved to Myrtle Beach from out of state.

It’s unclear when the remainder of the South Carolina Senate will vote on the new change.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

