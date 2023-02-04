Submit a Tip
LOOK: Object believed to be Chinese balloon spotted in Grand Strand, Pee Dee

Object believed to be Chinese balloon spotted in Grand Strand, Pee Dee
Object believed to be Chinese balloon spotted in Grand Strand, Pee Dee(Joe Ablondi)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 1:09 PM EST
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A mysterious object believed to be a balloon from China was seen in the WMBF News viewing area on Saturday.

SEE SOMETHING IN THE SKY? | SEND US YOUR PHOTOS

WMBF News viewers sent photos of the object spotted across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee, including areas of Myrtle Beach, Conway, Aynor and into Florence County.

Caption

It was also seen in parts of the Upstate and in areas of North Carolina such as Charlotte.

The Federal Aviation Administration also issued ground stops for Myrtle Beach International Airport and the Charleston International Airport as the object appears to be making its way east.

It’s unclear if this is the Chinese balloon that has made its way across the country this week.

Officials at the Pentagon have accused China of using the balloon to spy on military sites. China has denied the accusations, stating the balloon is a weather research device that flew off course.

Secretary of State Anthony Blinken also canceled a scheduled trip to Beijing after news of the balloon broke.

The balloon was forecast to be over the Carolinas on Saturday, according to a track from NOAA.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Credit: Joe Ablondi
Object believed to be Chinese balloon spotted in Grand Strand, Pee Dee
