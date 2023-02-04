Submit a Tip
Police across Grand Strand warn to not interact with Chinese balloon debris

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 4:48 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in the Grand Strand are asking residents to steer clear of any debris after a Chinese balloon was shot down over the Carolina coast.

The Horry County Police Department said members of the military are coordinating to collect debris, but it is possible that fragments may end up on the coastline.

Police also say “debris should not be touched, moved, or removed.”

Anyone who sees debris within the county is asked to call 843-248-1520.

The North Myrtle Beach Police Department released a similar statement, adding that anyone in the city that sees debris should call 843-280-5511.

Myrtle Beach officials are also asking residents in the city to report any debris they see by calling police dispatch at 843-918-1382.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

