Florence County deputies searching for wanted carjacking suspect

(MGN)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 10:49 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are searching for a man accused of carjacking in the Timmonsville area.

Florence County Emergency Management said deputies with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office and K-9 units are searching the area of 2215 Cale Yarborough Highway.

The suspect was described as a man with a slim build dressed in all black and is believed to be on foot. Officials added that the suspect is believed to be within three miles of the location.

Those in the area are asked to stay inside and call 911 if they have any information.

WMBF News has reached out to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office for more details.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

