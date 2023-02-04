FIRST ALERT: Chilly weekend with spring-like temperatures next week
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Starting the weekend off on a chilly note with warmer weather on the way!
TODAY
Temperatures overnight quickly fall as the clouds continue to clear. Looking for a round of mid-20s to start Saturday with areas of frost possible through sunrise. Mainly sunny skies prevail throughout the day but we remain on the chilly side. Afternoon highs only climb into the lower 40s.
TONIGHT
Clouds will be gradually increase throughout the night. Temperatures are remaining chilly with overnight lows in the low 30s inland and mid 30 along the Grand Strand. We’ll remain quiet and dry but that will change tomorrow.
TOMORROW
Clouds will increase Sunday as a weak storm system moves by to our south. It will remain close enough to sneak scattered showers into the forecast throughout the day. While not a washout, expect more clouds and occasional rain through sunset. Temperatures turn much warmer Sunday despite the increase in clouds. Afternoon highs will climb into the upper 50s.
WARMING UP NEXT WEEK
Much warmer weather arrives next week as we turn more Spring-like. We’ll approach 70° as we move through mid-week.
Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.