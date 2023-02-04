Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Dog found in ditch with broken bones, rocks in stomach, animal rescuers say

An animal rescue group in Las Vegas says a dog was found in a ditch with broken bones and rocks in its stomach. (Source: KVVU)
By Joe Vigil and Jordan Gartner
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 10:00 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) - An animal rescue group in Las Vegas says a dog was found with broken bones and rocks in its stomach.

KVVU reports volunteers with A Home 4 Spot Animal Rescue, a nonprofit organization, recently located a dog named Duke in a ditch in the Las Vegas valley.

According to the organization, Duke underwent surgery this week after veterinarians found rocks in his stomach when X-rays were taken.

Animal rescuers said they weren’t sure how the rocks got into the dog’s stomach, but a cloth material was also found inside him.

Representatives with A Home 4 Spot Animal Rescue said the team is trying to raise money for Duke’s medical expenses.

Copyright 2023 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As Valorous Church moves out of its building to a bigger location, a new dinner theatre will...
Grand Strand entertainer opening dinner theatre in North Myrtle Beach
Day 7: Search continues for boater missing from North Myrtle Beach area
Day 7: Search continues for boater missing from North Myrtle Beach area
The owners of Winna's Kitchen hope to have the restaurant back open by March 1 after it was...
Beloved Myrtle Beach restaurant sets reopening date goal after busted water heater floods building
North Myrtle Beach Rescue Squad’s Water Rescue Team
Day 8: Aircraft to launch as search continues for boater missing from North Myrtle Beach area
Police: Minors arrested after being caught with fake IDs, alcohol at CCU-area bar

Latest News

Horry County Schools looking to fill teacher vacancies with recruitment fair
Horry County Schools looking to fill teacher vacancies with recruitment fair
Police: Minors arrested after being caught with fake IDs, alcohol at CCU-area bar
Police: Minors arrested after being caught with fake IDs, alcohol at CCU-area bar
.
VIDEO: Grand Strand entertainer opening dinner theatre in North Myrtle Beach
Suspect wanted in deadly 2022 Florence hit-and-run now in custody
Suspect wanted in deadly 2022 Florence hit-and-run now in custody
Grand Strand communities search for options after increased coyote attacks
Grand Strand communities search for options after increased coyote attacks