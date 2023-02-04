Day 9: Search continues for boater missing from North Myrtle Beach area

EDITOR’S NOTE: The missing boater’s name has not been officially released. It is our policy at WMBF News to not publish names unless that information comes directly from an official or the family.

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The search for the missing 23-year-old boater last seen in the North Myrtle Beach area continued Saturday.

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources said Friday that air resources are waiting for the weather to clear, and then Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office will put its helicopter in the air and SCDNR will fly its fixed-wing aircraft.

SCDNR said the search is being conducted jointly by the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission, North Carolina Marine Patrol, Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office, the Sunset Beach Police Department, the North Myrtle Beach Rescue Squad, Horry County Fire Rescue, the Ocean Isle Fire Department, as well as dozens of volunteers.

North Myrtle Beach Rescue squad confirmed its involvement in Friday’s search, saying crews went out after rain cleared in the morning.

SCDNR said the search will continue through the weekend unless a recovery is made.

The search began on Jan. 26 after crews responded to a report of a boat taking on water and sinking with two people on board, according to the Coast Guard. One boater was located.

Search teams covered hundreds of miles along the coast as the search moved to North Carolina. On Wednesday, Oak Island Water Rescue confirmed items belonging to the man were found off the Brunswick County coast.

