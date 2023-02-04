Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Alleged Chinese spy balloon spotted in the sky across the Upstate

Multiple people are questioning is this the Chinese spy balloon.
Multiple people are questioning is this the Chinese spy balloon.(Viewer Submission)
By Alvieann Chandler
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 10:04 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - There have been numerous reports of a suspicious floating object that has been spotted in the sky across the Upstate.

FOX Carolina has received calls from multiple viewers questioning whether the object is the Chinese spy balloon.

The Associated Press said it was reported earlier in the week that a Chinese spy balloon was spotted in the western part of the U.S. According to the Pentagon, the balloon is carrying sensors and surveillance equipment and has shown it can change it course.

This graphic below is based off reports that it was spotted in South Carolina.

A model that shows the trajectory of the alleged Chinese spy balloon after reports that it was...
A model that shows the trajectory of the alleged Chinese spy balloon after reports that it was spotted in South Carolina on Saturday, February 4, 2023.(Fox Carolina News)

We have received calls of the sighting in Union, Pickens, Greenville and Cherokee County.

FOX Carolina is currently reaching out to multiple agencies and officials to get this confirmed, and will update this article when we learn more.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As Valorous Church moves out of its building to a bigger location, a new dinner theatre will...
Grand Strand entertainer opening dinner theatre in North Myrtle Beach
North Myrtle Beach Rescue Squad’s Water Rescue Team
Day 8: Aircraft to launch as search continues for boater missing from North Myrtle Beach area
Police: Minors arrested after being caught with fake IDs, alcohol at CCU-area bar
Crash
Lanes re-open after 3-vehicle crash on Highway 17 Bypass
Grand Strand communities search for options after increased coyote attacks on pets

Latest News

Object believed to be Chinese balloon spotted in Grand Strand, Pee Dee
LOOK: Object believed to be Chinese balloon spotted in Grand Strand, Pee Dee
Credit: Joe Ablondi
Object believed to be Chinese balloon spotted in Grand Strand, Pee Dee
Day 9: Search continues for boater missing from North Myrtle Beach area
Day 9: Search continues for boater missing from North Myrtle Beach area
Chilly weekend
FIRST ALERT: Chilly weekend with spring-like temperatures next week