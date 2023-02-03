‘Zero tolerance’: Darlington leaders speak out after student arrested for making school threats

DARLINGTON, S.C. (WMBF) - Leaders in the Darlington area are speaking out after a student was arrested for making threats at a local high school.

The Darlington Police Department said the juvenile was taken into custody Wednesday evening following an investigation by the department, the South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division and the FBI.

Authorities said the arrest came after the suspect allegedly sent “threats of violence two days in a row to a school in the Darlington County School District.” The arrest was also made within 36 hours of administrators first receiving the threat.

The suspect has not been identified due to their age.

During a press conference Thursday, Darlington County School District Superintendent Tim Newman said the district received a “vague electronic threat that was sent to Darlington High School” on Tuesday. He added that it was reported immediately and the school was placed on lockdown for nearly an hour a precaution. The person sent another threat on Wednesday, which later led to their arrest.

Newman added the suspect was a student in the district but did not specify which school they attended.

Leaders also shared their own concerns about what happened and wanted to reassure the community that the matter is being taken seriously.

”We have zero tolerance for crime,” said Darlington Mayor Curtis Boyd. “No crime. So make sure that you realize that. Zero tolerance for crime in our cities, but definitely in our schools to protect our students. They should have a peaceful place to come and learn and grow together.”

In a statement, Darlington Police Chief James Davis said the behavior “will not be tolerated and will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law.”

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 843-398-4026.

