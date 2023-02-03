Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

‘Zero tolerance’: Darlington leaders speak out after student arrested for making school threats

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 7:14 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DARLINGTON, S.C. (WMBF) - Leaders in the Darlington area are speaking out after a student was arrested for making threats at a local high school.

The Darlington Police Department said the juvenile was taken into custody Wednesday evening following an investigation by the department, the South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division and the FBI.

Authorities said the arrest came after the suspect allegedly sent “threats of violence two days in a row to a school in the Darlington County School District.” The arrest was also made within 36 hours of administrators first receiving the threat.

The suspect has not been identified due to their age.

During a press conference Thursday, Darlington County School District Superintendent Tim Newman said the district received a “vague electronic threat that was sent to Darlington High School” on Tuesday. He added that it was reported immediately and the school was placed on lockdown for nearly an hour a precaution. The person sent another threat on Wednesday, which later led to their arrest.

Newman added the suspect was a student in the district but did not specify which school they attended.

Leaders also shared their own concerns about what happened and wanted to reassure the community that the matter is being taken seriously.

”We have zero tolerance for crime,” said Darlington Mayor Curtis Boyd. “No crime. So make sure that you realize that. Zero tolerance for crime in our cities, but definitely in our schools to protect our students. They should have a peaceful place to come and learn and grow together.”

In a statement, Darlington Police Chief James Davis said the behavior “will not be tolerated and will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law.”

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 843-398-4026.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oak Island Water Rescue said it's involved in the search for a missing boater who was last seen...
Belongings of missing boater found along N.C. coast, water rescue team says
The owners of Winna's Kitchen hope to have the restaurant back open by March 1 after it was...
Beloved Myrtle Beach restaurant sets reopening date goal after busted water heater floods building
Georgetown County Fire and EMS officials are reorganizing their resources as they struggle to...
‘Multiple patients will be airlifted’ after multi-vehicle crash with entrapment in Georgetown
SLED said Hendrix Washington was involved in a shooting and standoff with Horry County police...
‘I don’t know what to believe’: Family of man who died in Surfside Beach area standoff, shootout speaks out
Tykeem Ivery
Marlboro County man wanted in N.C. arrested, facing more charges

Latest News

Conway man arrested twice in 6 months on ‘treatment of animals’ charges
Conway man arrested twice in 6 months on ‘treatment of animals’ charges
Machete-wielding third suspect accused of assaulting, robbing victims in Myrtle Beach area
Machete-wielding third suspect accused of assaulting, robbing victims in Myrtle Beach area
Juvenile arrested after making threats toward Darlington County school
Juvenile arrested after making threats toward Darlington County school
Alex Murdaugh and his attorneys prepare for his trial for murder at the Colleton County...
BLOG: Day 9: Judge hears testimony in Murdaugh trial without jurors present