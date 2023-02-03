Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

3-vehicle crash closes northbound lanes on Highway 17 Bypass

3-vehicle crash closes northbound lanes on Highway 17 Bypass
3-vehicle crash closes northbound lanes on Highway 17 Bypass(SCDOT)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 5:19 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - An crash has caused northbound lanes to close on part of Highway 17 Bypass in Myrtle Beach.

Information from the South Carolina Department of Transportation showed the wreck happened in the area of Harrelson Boulevard.

A SCDOT camera also showed northbound traffic closed off as first responders work the scene.

Cpl. Chris Starling with the Myrtle Beach Police Department said three vehicles were involved int the wreck, but no life-threatening injuries were reported.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Day 7: Search continues for boater missing from North Myrtle Beach area
Day 7: Search continues for boater missing from North Myrtle Beach area
As Valorous Church moves out of its building to a bigger location, a new dinner theatre will...
Grand Strand entertainer opening dinner theatre in North Myrtle Beach
The owners of Winna's Kitchen hope to have the restaurant back open by March 1 after it was...
Beloved Myrtle Beach restaurant sets reopening date goal after busted water heater floods building
Left to right: Daniel Dunkle, Kelly Clemons, Samuel Tucker
Machete-wielding, 3rd suspect accused of assaulting, robbing victims in Myrtle Beach area arrested
A small Horry County neighborhood wants an eyesore torn down, but what is suppose to be a...
‘It’s not safe at all’: Neighbors look for answers while abandoned home deemed unsafe still stands

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Grand Strand entertainer opening dinner theatre in North Myrtle Beach
Suspect wanted in deadly 2022 Florence hit-and-run now in custody
Suspect wanted in deadly 2022 Florence hit-and-run now in custody
.
VIDEO: Man wanted in Virginia on child porn charges arrested in Myrtle Beach
Alex Murdaugh listens to his cousin John Bedingham, a gun builder and DNR agent, testify about...
BLOG: Day 10: Judge hears more on Murdaugh’s financial situation without jury