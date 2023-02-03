3-vehicle crash closes northbound lanes on Highway 17 Bypass

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - An crash has caused northbound lanes to close on part of Highway 17 Bypass in Myrtle Beach.

Information from the South Carolina Department of Transportation showed the wreck happened in the area of Harrelson Boulevard.

A SCDOT camera also showed northbound traffic closed off as first responders work the scene.

Cpl. Chris Starling with the Myrtle Beach Police Department said three vehicles were involved int the wreck, but no life-threatening injuries were reported.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.