This weekend is the Horry Georgetown Home Builders Association’s 2023 Spring Home Show

By TJ Ross
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 12:13 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The 2023 Spring Home Show is brought to you by the Horry Georgetown Home Builders Association.

More than 150 Exhibitors will showcase their products and services.

You’ll find everything for small projects such as new flooring, new doors and windows, roofing, energy conserving products, hurricane protection products, new kitchens and bathrooms, awnings and sunrooms, to whole house remodels and new home builders.

You can learn more about the vendors you’ll see and more here.

