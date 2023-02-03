Submit a Tip
Suspect wanted in deadly 2022 Florence hit-and-run now in custody

(MGN)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 11:18 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - The man wanted in connection to a deadly 2022 hit-and-run in the Pee Dee is now in custody.

On Friday morning, officers with the Florence Police Department, the Florence County Sheriff’s Office, and the State Law Enforcement Division arrested Devin Rasahrd Burgess for hit-and-run resulting in death, failure to render aid and first-offense driving under suspension for DUI.

The charges all stem from a single-vehicle crash that happened the morning of Sept. 17, 2022, in the area of Church Street and June Lane. Officers said the vehicle’s driver, Kentrey Levar White-Long, was standing on the roadway after the first crash when he was struck by a suspect’s vehicle.

White-Long was later found dead on the road in the area of Ingram Street and Lawson Street, where police say “his body dislodged from the vehicle.”

Zae’Kwon Washington, Quandelin Washington
Zae’Kwon Washington, Quandelin Washington(Florence County Detention Center)

Officials said Burgess and two other people, Zae’Kwon Lataveon Washington and Quandelin Washington, then conspired to mislead investigators. Zae’Kwon Washington falsely took responsibility for the crash that struck White-Long in exchange for money, according to authorities.

Hit-and-run charges for Zae’Kwon Washington were dropped, but he’s still being charged with criminal conspiracy and accessory after the fact in connection to the incident. He and Quandelin Washington have both since been released on bond.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

