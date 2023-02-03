Police: 8 minors arrested after being caught with fake IDs, alcohol at CCU-area bar

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Eight minors with fake IDs were arrested last weekend after police say a bar near Coastal Carolina University served them alcohol.

According to a police report obtained by WMBF News, officers with the Conway Police Department and agents with the South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division performed a compliance check at 702 Highway 544 on Jan. 28. An online search matches the address to the Crooked Floor Tavern.

Over the course of the check, authorities located the eight people who were later arrested who had alcoholic drinks in their hands and wristbands identifying them as being 21 years or older. The report stated they also tried to leave the bar as they saw officers but were stopped and admitted to drinking and having fake IDs.

Each arrestee was issued citations for being minors in possession of alcohol and being in possession of fake identification. They were also each taken to the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

A city spokesperson said the bar “has been in compliance with the Conway Police Department.”

