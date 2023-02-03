Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Owl escapes from Central Park Zoo, eludes NYPD, zookeepers

New York Police Department officers tried to catch the bird after it was spotted on Fifth...
New York Police Department officers tried to catch the bird after it was spotted on Fifth Avenue Thursday night, but it flew off.(NYPD/Twitter)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 4:10 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — An owl at the Central Park Zoo flew the coop after someone vandalized its exhibit by cutting through stainless steel mesh, zoo officials said Friday.

The Eurasian eagle-owl named Flaco was discovered missing at 8:30 p.m. Thursday and remained on the loose Friday, zoo spokesperson Max Pulsinelli said.

New York Police Department officers tried to catch the bird after it was spotted on Fifth Avenue Thursday night, but it flew off.

The owl returned to Central Park at sunrise Friday and spent the day high up in a tree there.

“Our focus and effort at this time is on the safe recovery of the owl,” zoo officials said in a news release. “We will issue updates as needed.”

Eurasian eagle-owls are one of the larger owl species with a wingspan greater than 6 feet (180 centimeters), and have mottled brown and black feathers with distinctive ear tufts. They are not native to North America.

This one might do fine in Central Park — if it knew how to hunt, said David Barrett, an avid birder who chronicles the city’s avian population via Twitter accounts including Manhattan Bird Alert and Brooklyn Bird Alert.

After years of captivity, however, “this owl has surely lost its skills for hunting,” Barrett said. He estimated that the owl would starve after a day or two in the wild.

The vandalism at the New York City zoo occurred after a string of animal disappearances and other odd incidents across the country, including at the Dallas Zoo.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Day 7: Search continues for boater missing from North Myrtle Beach area
Day 7: Search continues for boater missing from North Myrtle Beach area
As Valorous Church moves out of its building to a bigger location, a new dinner theatre will...
Grand Strand entertainer opening dinner theatre in North Myrtle Beach
The owners of Winna's Kitchen hope to have the restaurant back open by March 1 after it was...
Beloved Myrtle Beach restaurant sets reopening date goal after busted water heater floods building
Left to right: Daniel Dunkle, Kelly Clemons, Samuel Tucker
Machete-wielding, 3rd suspect accused of assaulting, robbing victims in Myrtle Beach area arrested
A small Horry County neighborhood wants an eyesore torn down, but what is suppose to be a...
‘It’s not safe at all’: Neighbors look for answers while abandoned home deemed unsafe still stands

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Grand Strand entertainer opening dinner theatre in North Myrtle Beach
Suspect wanted in deadly 2022 Florence hit-and-run now in custody
Suspect wanted in deadly 2022 Florence hit-and-run now in custody
.
VIDEO: Man wanted in Virginia on child porn charges arrested in Myrtle Beach
The Dallas Zoo says its missing monkeys lost weight but “show no signs of injury” after their...
Police: Man charged in taking of monkeys and other recent crimes at Dallas Zoo
3-vehicle crash closes northbound lanes on Highway 17 Bypass
3-vehicle crash closes northbound lanes on Highway 17 Bypass