New Myrtle Beach housing developments, sales center receive positive feedback from board

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - More new housing could be on the way in Myrtle Beach.

The city’s community appearance board mostly approved of two major developments during its meeting Thursday, with leaders saying they were excited to see more growth in the city.

“I think this is tremendous growth,” said board chair Mayur Jeram. “It will be great to see what we have left to do in this area.”

One of the big proposals was the second phase of Serenity at 10th, which would bring an additional 33 units and three-story apartments on the corner of Robert Grissom Parkway and Mr. Joe White Avenue. The board mostly approved the development but excluded a proposed pool in the area.

Meanwhile, a 26-unit, single-bedroom townhome development in The Market Common also got positive feedback from the board before heading to a final review.

That development would sit on the northwest corner of Pampas Drive and Meyers Avenue.

The project’s architect, Tom Miller, has been working with the developers to bring those townhomes to the market.

“I love to see development,” he said. “But obviously you want to see it done right and esthetically so we can both have a win-win situation,”

In terms of non-housing developments, the board also approved building plans for a 30,000-square-foot sales center to be used by Holiday Inn Club Vacations on South Beach Boulevard. However, the committee asked the developer to come back with a different landscape plan, which would have to be approved at a later date.

Jerman said these projects are on the right path despite some small setbacks.

“I think it’s good; we don’t hold people back, so it’s great. I don’t like the traffic, but that comes with new developments and new individuals down,” said Jerman.

