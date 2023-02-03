Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Myrtle Beach Police Department recruitment event postponed

Myrtle Beach Police Department
Myrtle Beach Police Department(Source: WMBF News)
By Julia Richardson
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 3:41 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A recruitment event for the Myrtle Beach Police Department has been postponed.

The MBPD confirmed to WMBF News that the event was originally scheduled for Saturday, but has been pushed back to Feb. 11 due to the Physical Ability Test course needing to dry out after recent rain in the area.

MORE COVERAGE | Myrtle Beach Police Department holding recruitment event to help fill 50 vacancies

Officials said they hope to fill around 50 vacancies within the department.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Day 7: Search continues for boater missing from North Myrtle Beach area
Day 7: Search continues for boater missing from North Myrtle Beach area
The owners of Winna's Kitchen hope to have the restaurant back open by March 1 after it was...
Beloved Myrtle Beach restaurant sets reopening date goal after busted water heater floods building
Left to right: Daniel Dunkle, Kelly Clemons, Samuel Tucker
Machete-wielding, 3rd suspect accused of assaulting, robbing victims in Myrtle Beach area arrested
A small Horry County neighborhood wants an eyesore torn down, but what is suppose to be a...
‘It’s not safe at all’: Neighbors look for answers while abandoned home deemed unsafe still stands
As Valorous Church moves out of its building to a bigger location, a new dinner theatre will...
Grand Strand entertainer opening dinner theatre in North Myrtle Beach

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Grand Strand entertainer opening dinner theatre in North Myrtle Beach
.
VIDEO: Man wanted in Virginia on child porn charges arrested in Myrtle Beach
Police: 8 minors arrested after being caught with fake IDs, alcohol at CCU-area bar
Chilly start to the weekend
FIRST ALERT: Cold start to the weekend, showers likely by Sunday