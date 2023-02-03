John David wins Atlantic Beach council seat as town certifies election

ATLANTIC BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The Town of Atlantic Beach has a new councilman after a pair of runoff elections.

The results declaring John David the winner were certified Thursday, two days after the latest special election. A runoff election was held after no candidate received more than 50% of the vote during the first special election on Jan. 17.

While one resident challenged someone of the votes and claimed David had a dual residency, the councilman-elect said Atlantic Beach is his home.

“There’s nothing against renting your house, and I do rent and will rent,” said David. “When my friends and family want to come or anybody else wants to come. But I am a legal resident here, I vote here, all of my documents, I pay bills here, pay state taxes here I will be a retired military person here.”

He added that some of his goals include building up businesses in the town and preserving the waterfront.

David will take the place of Jim Dewitt, who was killed along with his wife in October.

He will be sworn in at the next town council meeting on Feb. 6.

