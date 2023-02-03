Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Infant dies after tree falls and hits vehicle

A tree fell on a car in Massachusetts on Friday and killed an infant inside. (WGGB/WSHM)
By Jessica Michalski and Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 5:16 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTHWICK, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM/Gray News) - A tree fell on a car in Southwick, Massachusetts, on Friday and killed an infant inside, officials said.

The Hampden District Attorney’s Office said an infant died after a tree crushed the car she was riding in around noon.

There’s so far no information on the condition of the driver and no official word on the identities of those in the car, which has a Connecticut license plate.

Copyright 2023 WGGB/WSHM via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Day 7: Search continues for boater missing from North Myrtle Beach area
Day 7: Search continues for boater missing from North Myrtle Beach area
As Valorous Church moves out of its building to a bigger location, a new dinner theatre will...
Grand Strand entertainer opening dinner theatre in North Myrtle Beach
The owners of Winna's Kitchen hope to have the restaurant back open by March 1 after it was...
Beloved Myrtle Beach restaurant sets reopening date goal after busted water heater floods building
Left to right: Daniel Dunkle, Kelly Clemons, Samuel Tucker
Machete-wielding, 3rd suspect accused of assaulting, robbing victims in Myrtle Beach area arrested
A small Horry County neighborhood wants an eyesore torn down, but what is suppose to be a...
‘It’s not safe at all’: Neighbors look for answers while abandoned home deemed unsafe still stands

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Grand Strand entertainer opening dinner theatre in North Myrtle Beach
Suspect wanted in deadly 2022 Florence hit-and-run now in custody
Suspect wanted in deadly 2022 Florence hit-and-run now in custody
.
VIDEO: Man wanted in Virginia on child porn charges arrested in Myrtle Beach
The Dallas Zoo says its missing monkeys lost weight but “show no signs of injury” after their...
Police: Man charged in taking of monkeys and other recent crimes at Dallas Zoo
3-vehicle crash closes northbound lanes on Highway 17 Bypass
3-vehicle crash closes northbound lanes on Highway 17 Bypass