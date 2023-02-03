HCFR: 1 hurt in Surfside Beach crash; Glenns Bay Road closed

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - One person is injured and lanes are closed on Glennns Bay Road after a crash Friday afternoon, according to officials.

Horry County Fire Rescue said it was called to a two-vehicle wreck in the area of Glennns Bay Road and LChandler Drive at around 1:05 p.m. One person is being taken to the hospital.

No further details were provided on their condition. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

