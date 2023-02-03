Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

HCFR: 1 hurt in Surfside Beach crash; Glenns Bay Road closed

HCFR: 1 hurt in crash on Glenns Bay Road in Surfside Beach
HCFR: 1 hurt in crash on Glenns Bay Road in Surfside Beach(Horry County Fire Rescue)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 1:40 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - One person is injured and lanes are closed on Glennns Bay Road after a crash Friday afternoon, according to officials.

Horry County Fire Rescue said it was called to a two-vehicle wreck in the area of Glennns Bay Road and LChandler Drive at around 1:05 p.m. One person is being taken to the hospital.

No further details were provided on their condition. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Day 7: Search continues for boater missing from North Myrtle Beach area
Day 7: Search continues for boater missing from North Myrtle Beach area
The owners of Winna's Kitchen hope to have the restaurant back open by March 1 after it was...
Beloved Myrtle Beach restaurant sets reopening date goal after busted water heater floods building
Left to right: Daniel Dunkle, Kelly Clemons, Samuel Tucker
Machete-wielding, 3rd suspect accused of assaulting, robbing victims in Myrtle Beach area arrested
A small Horry County neighborhood wants an eyesore torn down, but what is suppose to be a...
‘It’s not safe at all’: Neighbors look for answers while abandoned home deemed unsafe still stands
As Valorous Church moves out of its building to a bigger location, a new dinner theatre will...
Grand Strand entertainer opening dinner theatre on North Myrtle Beach’s main street

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Grand Strand entertainer opening dinner theatre in North Myrtle Beach
.
VIDEO: Man wanted in Virginia on child porn charges arrested in Myrtle Beach
.
Telemundo Myrtle Beach para la semana del 30 de Enero de 2023
North Myrtle Beach Rescue Squad’s Water Rescue Team
Day 8: Aircraft to launch as search continues for boater missing from North Myrtle Beach area